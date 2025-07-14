U.S. Army Retired Sgt. 1st Class Henry Escobedo tells the story of his experience losing his vision and becoming involved in adaptive sports and competes in the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 25, 2025. Men and women from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and U.S. Special Operations Command are competing in the following adaptive sports: archery, cycling, field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, precision air, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, wheelchair basketball, and wheelchair rugby. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2025 09:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|971706
|VIRIN:
|250725-A-RQ234-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111176847
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 DOD Warrior Games - U.S. Army Retired Sgt. 1st Class Henry Escabedo, by SSG Dennis Buzard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
