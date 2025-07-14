2025 DOD Warrior Games - U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Allaijah Churchwell

Staff Sgt. Allaijah Churchwell competes in the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 18 - 26, 2025. Men and women from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and U.S. Special Operations Command are competing in the following adaptive sports: archery, cycling, field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, precision air, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, wheelchair basketball, and wheelchair rugby. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alexander Woolverton)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2025 09:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|971705
|VIRIN:
|250724-A-YM710-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111176791
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|CLORADO CITY, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
