2025 DOD Warrior Games - U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Allaijah Churchwell

Staff Sgt. Allaijah Churchwell competes in the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 18 - 26, 2025. Men and women from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and U.S. Special Operations Command are competing in the following adaptive sports: archery, cycling, field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, precision air, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, wheelchair basketball, and wheelchair rugby. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alexander Woolverton)