    Fort Campbell Phillip A. Connelly competition B-roll

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. Matthew Wantroba 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) compete in a the Phillip A. Connelly selection competition at Fort Campbell, Ky., on June 23-24, 2025. The competition trains Army cooks on setup and cooking in a field environment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew Wantroba)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 18:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971697
    VIRIN: 250725-A-QL286-1001
    Filename: DOD_111176385
    Length: 00:07:26
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    cooking
    XVIII ABC
    Phillip A. Connelley
    101st (AASLT)
    Field training

