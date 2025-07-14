Fort Campbell Phillip A. Connelly competition B-roll

Soldiers assigned to 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) compete in a the Phillip A. Connelly selection competition at Fort Campbell, Ky., on June 23-24, 2025. The competition trains Army cooks on setup and cooking in a field environment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew Wantroba)
