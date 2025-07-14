Athletes of the Department of Defense Warrior Games compete during the Archery event of the competition July 25, 2025, at Washburn Field, Colorado Springs, Colorado. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event is composed of 175 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events July 18-26, 2025. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Sakdaratanak Nong)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 17:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971695
|VIRIN:
|250725-A-BE831-1735
|Filename:
|DOD_111176212
|Length:
|00:06:33
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 DoD Warrior Games Archery Event Day 2, by SPC Sakdaratanak Nong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.