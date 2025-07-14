DoD Warrior Games 2025 Track and Field Medal Ceremony

Athletes from all service teams competing in the 2025 DoD Warrior Games take part in the track and field medal ceremony July 25, 2025, at Colorado College, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members, and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event is composed of 175 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events July 18-26, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Tim Stringer)
|07.24.2025
|07.25.2025 17:08
|B-Roll
|971687
|250724-A-YC527-8224
|DOD_111176027
|00:49:31
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|0
|0
