Command Sgt. Maj. Jeri Pihlaja, command sergeant major of 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade, speaks about her role as a non-commissioned officer in the United States Army, June 30, 2025, on Fort Hood, Texas. (U.S. Army video by Spc. David Dumas)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 15:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|971683
|VIRIN:
|250630-A-UG808-1198
|Filename:
|DOD_111175858
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Jeri Pihlaja, by SPC David Dumas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.