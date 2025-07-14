Team Wright-Patt_178th B-Roll Stringer

U.S. Air Force Capt. Gregory Finley and Senior Airman James Ganion, 178th Wing, participate in B-roll footage showcasing MQ-9 Reaper simulator operations at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada. Capt. Finley and SrA Ganion interacting with advanced flight simulation systems used for training remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) crews. Their participation highlights the 178th Wing’s continued support in maintaining combat readiness and mission effectiveness through realistic simulation-based training.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 15:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971682
|VIRIN:
|250725-F-OU362-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111175780
|Length:
|00:08:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
