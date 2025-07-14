Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Wright-Patt_178th B-Roll Stringer

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Video by Austin Smith and Dylan Kaericher

    88th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Gregory Finley and Senior Airman James Ganion, 178th Wing, participate in B-roll footage showcasing MQ-9 Reaper simulator operations at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada. Capt. Finley and SrA Ganion interacting with advanced flight simulation systems used for training remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) crews. Their participation highlights the 178th Wing’s continued support in maintaining combat readiness and mission effectiveness through realistic simulation-based training.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 15:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971682
    VIRIN: 250725-F-OU362-1001
    Filename: DOD_111175780
    Length: 00:08:12
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Wright-Patt_178th B-Roll Stringer, by Austin Smith and Dylan Kaericher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    88th ABW
    Creech Air Force Base
    simulations
    178th

