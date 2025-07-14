Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Know the Warrior: Team Army Sgt. Bianca Hayden

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Video by Pfc. Marley Kamara and Sgt. Maurice Moore

    DoD Warrior Games

    U.S. Army Sgt. Bianca Hayden, an athlete for Team Army at the 2025 DoD Warrior Games, shares her experiences of rehabilitation through adaptive sports July 22, 2025 at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members, and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event is composed of 175 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events July 18-26, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Sgt Maurice Moore)

    Video assets courtesy of Spc. Randy Nong, Sgt. Cherish Little, Mr. Michael Sauret, Msg. Raymond Boyington.

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 15:02
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

    DWG2025, DoD Warrior Games, Limitless, Wounded Warrior Regiment, Adaptive

