    CNATT Microvideo Training -- Aircrew Walkaround Flight Inspection

    UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Video by David Lozeau and Jose Ortiz

    Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training

    Vice Admiral Daniel L. Cheever, Commander, Naval Air Forces/Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, introduces a training video to help aviators and aircrew identify and document unscheduled corrosion control on U.S. Navy aircraft.

    Other on-screen talent: Lt. Dean C. Corbett, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 120; Lt. Cmdr. Richard L. Counts, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2; Cmdr. Joseph W. Gursky, Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 14:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 971677
    VIRIN: 250725-N-YF503-1001
    Filename: DOD_111175600
    Length: 00:08:17
    Location: US

    NETC, CNATT, Microvideos, corrosion

