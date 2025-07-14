U.S. service members compete in the wheelchair rugby finals at the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games July 23, 2025, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event features 175 athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events from July 18–26, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Maurice Moore)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 17:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971675
|VIRIN:
|250723-A-LO506-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111175542
|Length:
|00:04:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wheel Chair Rugby Finals at the 2025 DoD Warrior Games, by SGT Maurice Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
