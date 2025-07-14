Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    621 CRW: 2023-2025

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    Two-year review of the 621st Contingency Response Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 13:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 971662
    VIRIN: 250725-F-XJ149-9249
    Filename: DOD_111175233
    Length: 00:04:18
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    621 CRW

