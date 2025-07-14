The mission of the Undersea & Hyperbaric Clinic is to provide unparalleled advanced undersea and hyperbaric medicine, ensuring the peak operational demands of our DoD warriors are met with exceptional care.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 09:45
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|971642
|VIRIN:
|250722-O-CD868-4258
|Filename:
|DOD_111174488
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Day In The Life: Undersea and Hyperbaric Clinic, by Gerardo Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.