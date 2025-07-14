Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day In The Life: Undersea and Hyperbaric Clinic

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Video by Gerardo Estrada 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    The mission of the Undersea & Hyperbaric Clinic is to provide unparalleled advanced undersea and hyperbaric medicine, ensuring the peak operational demands of our DoD warriors are met with exceptional care.

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 09:45
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 971642
    VIRIN: 250722-O-CD868-4258
    Filename: DOD_111174488
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    medicine
    Undersea & Hyperbaric Clinic

