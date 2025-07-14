USAF Band of Flight set to perform at National Night Out

The USAF Band of Flight is performing at National Night Out on August 5, 2025 at the Fraze Pavilion in Kettering, Ohio. National Night Out is a free community event and gates open at 1800. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 10:43
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|971639
|VIRIN:
|250718-F-VE661-8505
|Filename:
|DOD_111174427
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
