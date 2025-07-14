Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF Band of Flight set to perform at National Night Out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Video by Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman

    88th Air Base Wing

    The USAF Band of Flight is performing at National Night Out on August 5, 2025 at the Fraze Pavilion in Kettering, Ohio. National Night Out is a free community event and gates open at 1800. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 10:43
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 971639
    VIRIN: 250718-F-VE661-8505
    Filename: DOD_111174427
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF Band of Flight set to perform at National Night Out, by Austin Smith and Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    88 ABW
    Team Wright-Patt
    USAF Band of Flight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download