REEL: Sky Soldiers and West Point Cadets Forge Bonds Through Physical Training at Caserma Ederle

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conducted physical training alongside U.S. Military Academy cadets at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, July 25, 2025. The shared training builds cohesion between future Army leaders and today’s paratroopers, reinforcing the brigade’s commitment to disciplined, empowered, and ready troops.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward stationed in Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build readiness and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army video by Spc. Izaiah Daniels)
|07.24.2025
|07.25.2025 07:34
