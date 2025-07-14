Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REEL: Sky Soldiers and West Point Cadets Forge Bonds Through Physical Training at Caserma Ederle

    VICENZA, ITALY

    07.24.2025

    Courtesy Video

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conducted physical training alongside U.S. Military Academy cadets at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, July 25, 2025. The shared training builds cohesion between future Army leaders and today’s paratroopers, reinforcing the brigade’s commitment to disciplined, empowered, and ready troops.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward stationed in Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build readiness and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Spc. Izaiah Daniels)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 07:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 971632
    VIRIN: 250724-A-XY121-9208
    Filename: DOD_111174239
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: VICENZA, IT

