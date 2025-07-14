Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talking Ship: Episode One

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Video by Gregory Boyd 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    It’s time for Talking Ship, a series brought to you by our Norfolk Naval Shipyard Production shipmates to showcase some good-to-know information regarding what the shipyard offers for its workforce. In this episode, the team talks ship about cooling vests that are available in the tool room to ensure our teammates stay cool on the job.

    #TalkingShip #NNSY #ForceBehindtheFleet

    Video by Greg Boyd, CIDC Videographer

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Force Behind the Fleet
    Talking Ship

