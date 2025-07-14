U.S. Marines with 2d Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division, execute a freefall jump off a C-130 Hercules during Service Level Training Exercise 4-25 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California. SLTE 4-25 is designed to be a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force across all domains of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jazlyn Baker)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 08:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|971629
|VIRIN:
|250722-M-PK537-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111174220
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Marine Minute 29-25 (AFN VERSION), by LCpl Jazlyn Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.