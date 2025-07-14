Barksdale 2025 Post-Deployment BBQ

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video story highlights the post-deployment barbecue event hosted at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 16, 2025. The event was held by Barksdale’s Military & Family Readiness Center and A Warrior’s Table, celebrating and recognizing Airmen returning from deployments within the last six months, as well as showing gratitude for their sacrifices and dedication to fulfilling the 2d Bomb Wing’s strategic deterrence mission, anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford)