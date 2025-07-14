Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale 2025 Post-Deployment BBQ

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    This video story highlights the post-deployment barbecue event hosted at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 16, 2025. The event was held by Barksdale’s Military & Family Readiness Center and A Warrior’s Table, celebrating and recognizing Airmen returning from deployments within the last six months, as well as showing gratitude for their sacrifices and dedication to fulfilling the 2d Bomb Wing’s strategic deterrence mission, anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Preston Crawford)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 04:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 971610
    VIRIN: 250721-F-NW760-1001
    Filename: DOD_111174084
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Barksdale 2025 Post-Deployment BBQ, by A1C Preston Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

