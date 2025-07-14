Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, Commander, U.S. Forces Japan, 5th Air Force visits MCAS Iwakuni for exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    07.15.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Air Force Lt. General Stephen Jost, United States Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, visits service members participating in exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025, at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. REFORPAC demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements with our allies and partners, advancing common interests, and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 01:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 971601
    VIRIN: 250716-F-QH602-8501
    Filename: DOD_111173887
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, Commander, U.S. Forces Japan, 5th Air Force visits MCAS Iwakuni for exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025, by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usfj
    5th Air Force
    REFORPAC 2025
    MCAS Iwakuni
    AFN Headquarters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download