Pacific News Break: July 22, 2025

In Australia, U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force - Darwin 25 conducted loading drills with a Marine Adjustable Cargo Trailer in the Northern Territory during Talisman Sabre 25. In Thailand, Staff Sergeant Destani Hill reports on Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Thailand 2025 closing ceremony. And in Hawaii, U.S. Army Soldiers from across U.S. Army Pacific Command conducted the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment during the 2025 U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition at Bellows Air Station.
|07.21.2025
|07.24.2025 23:55
|Newscasts
|971597
|250722-F-QH602-4647
|DOD_111173746
|00:02:00
|JP
|0
|0
