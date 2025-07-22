Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News Break: July 22, 2025

    JAPAN

    07.21.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway 

    Media Center - Japan

    In Australia, U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force - Darwin 25 conducted loading drills with a Marine Adjustable Cargo Trailer in the Northern Territory during Talisman Sabre 25. In Thailand, Staff Sergeant Destani Hill reports on Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Thailand 2025 closing ceremony. And in Hawaii, U.S. Army Soldiers from across U.S. Army Pacific Command conducted the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment during the 2025 U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition at Bellows Air Station.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 23:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 971597
    VIRIN: 250722-F-QH602-4647
    Filename: DOD_111173746
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

