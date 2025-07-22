Pacific News Break: July 22, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In Australia, U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force - Darwin 25 conducted loading drills with a Marine Adjustable Cargo Trailer in the Northern Territory during Talisman Sabre 25. In Thailand, Staff Sergeant Destani Hill reports on Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Thailand 2025 closing ceremony. And in Hawaii, U.S. Army Soldiers from across U.S. Army Pacific Command conducted the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment during the 2025 U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition at Bellows Air Station.