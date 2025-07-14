Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Warrior Comrels in Niigata, Japan

    JAPAN

    07.13.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Robledo 

    AFN Yokosuka

    250714-N-CY569-1001 NIIGATA, Japan (July 14, 2025) – Sailors assigned to the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Warrior (MCM 10) experience a museum tour and join in a basketball game with Kaishi Kokusai High School students in Niigata, Japan during a scheduled port visit, July 14, 2025. Warrior, part of Commander Task Force 77 (CTF-77), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 22:17
    Niigata
    USS Warrior (MCM 10)
    Japan
    U.S. Navy

