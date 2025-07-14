Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Update: U.S., Royal Thai Navy EOD Conduct a SMEE for CARAT Thailand 2025

    THAILAND

    07.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 1 and Royal Thai Navy EOD technicians participate in a subject matter expert exchange during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2025 in Pattaya, Thailand, July 14, 2025. CARAT is a multinational exercise focused on enhancing U.S. and partner navies' interoperability and maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.

    Date Taken: 07.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 20:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 971581
    VIRIN: 250713-M-FO238-9257
    Filename: DOD_111173475
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TH

    DESRON 7
    CARAT 2025
    eod
    U.S. 7th Fleet
