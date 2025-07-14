Soldiers assigned to the 550th Military Working Dog Detachment (MWD), 16th Military Police Brigade, conduct aggression, obedience, and explosive ordinance (EOD) detection training with their MWD at Fort Bragg, N.C., July 23, 2025. These training exercises increased the readiness and lethality of both Soldiers and their Military MWD. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Cera L. Rodney)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 20:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971565
|VIRIN:
|250723-A-KA799-8153
|Filename:
|DOD_111173147
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, National Dog Day B-Roll, by SGT Cera Rodney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
