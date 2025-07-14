Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Dog Day B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Video by Sgt. Cera Rodney 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Soldiers assigned to the 550th Military Working Dog Detachment (MWD), 16th Military Police Brigade, conduct aggression, obedience, and explosive ordinance (EOD) detection training with their MWD at Fort Bragg, N.C., July 23, 2025. These training exercises increased the readiness and lethality of both Soldiers and their Military MWD. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Cera L. Rodney)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 20:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971565
    VIRIN: 250723-A-KA799-8153
    Filename: DOD_111173147
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Dog Day B-Roll, by SGT Cera Rodney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    16th Military Police Brigade
    usarmy
    550th military working dog detachment
    Military Working Dog (MWD)
    National Dog Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download