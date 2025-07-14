National Dog Day B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Soldiers assigned to the 550th Military Working Dog Detachment (MWD), 16th Military Police Brigade, conduct aggression, obedience, and explosive ordinance (EOD) detection training with their MWD at Fort Bragg, N.C., July 23, 2025. These training exercises increased the readiness and lethality of both Soldiers and their Military MWD. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Cera L. Rodney)