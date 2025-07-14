Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AIR STATION HUMBOLDT BAY RESCUES CHILD NEAR BIG LAGOON

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Wiese 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    A Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew rescues a child near Big Lagoon County Park, California, July 17, 2025. Sector Humboldt Bay watchstanders received a report at 4:06 p.m. of an 11-year-old female in the water from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and launched the aircrew to medevac and transport her to emergency medical personnel for further care. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Humboldt Bay)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 17:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971560
    VIRIN: 250717-G-GO112-1001
    Filename: DOD_111173012
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

