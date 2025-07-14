AIR STATION HUMBOLDT BAY RESCUES CHILD NEAR BIG LAGOON

A Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew rescues a child near Big Lagoon County Park, California, July 17, 2025. Sector Humboldt Bay watchstanders received a report at 4:06 p.m. of an 11-year-old female in the water from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and launched the aircrew to medevac and transport her to emergency medical personnel for further care. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Humboldt Bay)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 17:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971560
|VIRIN:
|250717-G-GO112-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111173012
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.