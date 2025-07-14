AIR STATION HUMBOLDT BAY RESCUES CHILD NEAR BIG LAGOON

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/971560" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew rescues a child near Big Lagoon County Park, California, July 17, 2025. Sector Humboldt Bay watchstanders received a report at 4:06 p.m. of an 11-year-old female in the water from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and launched the aircrew to medevac and transport her to emergency medical personnel for further care. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Humboldt Bay)