CP25 Navy Band Dominican Republic

PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (July 19, 2025) The U.S. Fleet Forces Band "Uncharted Waters" and the Dominican Republic Band "Oleaje" perform in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic during Continuing Promise 2025, July 19, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ethan McCubbins)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 12:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971517
|VIRIN:
|250719-A-TN407-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111171682
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|PUERTO PLATA, DO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
