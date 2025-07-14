Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CP25 Medical Site in the Dominican Republic

    PUERTO PLATA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    07.18.2025

    Video by Spc. Ethan Mccubbins 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (July 18, 2025) Sailors assigned to Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) examine Dominican patients at a medical site in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic during Continuing Promise 2025, July 18, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ethan McCubbins)

    Location: PUERTO PLATA, DO

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    CP25

