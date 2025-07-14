173rd Airborne Paratroopers Arrive in Türkiye for Combined Airborne Operation During Agile Spirit 25

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Squadron (Airborne), 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, arrived at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 20, 2025, to participate in Agile Spirit 25. The paratroopers conducted a combined airborne operation with approximately 100 Turkish Army paratroopers on July 21, followed by onward movement to Georgia for multinational training events, including live-fire exercises. Agile Spirit 25 enhances interoperability, builds readiness, and reinforces the U.S. commitment to regional security alongside NATO allies and partners.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward stationed in Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build readiness and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Koby I. Saunders)
