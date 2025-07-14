Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd Airborne Paratroopers Arrive in Türkiye for Combined Airborne Operation During Agile Spirit 25

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    07.21.2025

    Courtesy Video

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Squadron (Airborne), 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, arrived at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 20, 2025, to participate in Agile Spirit 25. The paratroopers conducted a combined airborne operation with approximately 100 Turkish Army paratroopers on July 21, followed by onward movement to Georgia for multinational training events, including live-fire exercises. Agile Spirit 25 enhances interoperability, builds readiness, and reinforces the U.S. commitment to regional security alongside NATO allies and partners.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward stationed in Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build readiness and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Koby I. Saunders)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 05:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971487
    VIRIN: 250721-A-XY121-5358
    Filename: DOD_111170798
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR

