    MCAS Iwakuni REFORPAC 2025

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.15.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight 

    III MEF

    Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) provides refueling during operations involving Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-2 support fighters assigned to 8th Tactical Fighter Wing, Western Air Defense Force, 8th Air Wing and U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to 177th Fighter Wing, Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, New Jersey, on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025. REFORPAC is designed to deliver Air Force capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, then demonstrate the ability to command and control agile combat employment operations across more than six time zones. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Andrew Knight)

    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon
    REFORPAC 2025
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171
    Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-2

