Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) provides refueling during operations involving Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-2 support fighters assigned to 8th Tactical Fighter Wing, Western Air Defense Force, 8th Air Wing and U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to 177th Fighter Wing, Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, New Jersey, on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025. REFORPAC is designed to deliver Air Force capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, then demonstrate the ability to command and control agile combat employment operations across more than six time zones. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Andrew Knight)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 02:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|971480
|VIRIN:
|250716-M-RK873-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111170593
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MCAS Iwakuni REFORPAC 2025, by LCpl Andrew Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.