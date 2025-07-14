MCAS Iwakuni REFORPAC 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) provides refueling during operations involving Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-2 support fighters assigned to 8th Tactical Fighter Wing, Western Air Defense Force, 8th Air Wing and U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to 177th Fighter Wing, Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, New Jersey, on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025. REFORPAC is designed to deliver Air Force capabilities to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, then demonstrate the ability to command and control agile combat employment operations across more than six time zones. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Andrew Knight)