U.S. Staff Sgt. Brianna Kawczynski, an inspector-packer assigned to the 725 Battalion Support Brigade, discusses her experience working alongside allied troops during Talisman Sabre 25 in Queensland, Australia, July 19, 2025,. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 01:00
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|971471
|VIRIN:
|250719-A-WB015-2929
|Filename:
|DOD_111170563
|Length:
|00:04:02
|Location:
|AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Staff Sgt. Brianna Kawczynski Rigger, by SSG John Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
