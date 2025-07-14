Maj. Scott Heiman, a reservist with the Environmental Monitoring Group of the Australian Army, spoke on the efforts taken to preserve Australia’s biodiversity during Talisman Sabre 2025 on July 15, 2025 in Queensland, Australia. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Crystal Carpenter and Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 00:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|971466
|VIRIN:
|250715-A-IX878-5459
|Filename:
|DOD_111170542
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Environmental Monitoring Group, by MSG Matthew Keeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.