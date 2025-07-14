CFAS Harbor Patrol Unit Blank-Fire Exercise

Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Harbor Patrol Unit conducts a blank-fire training evolution in the vicinity of Yokose Fuel Terminal, Japan, July 16, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 00:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|971460
|VIRIN:
|250716-N-OR754-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111170507
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
