Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAS Harbor Patrol Unit Blank-Fire Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.15.2025

    Video by Seaman Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Harbor Patrol Unit conducts a blank-fire training evolution in the vicinity of Yokose Fuel Terminal, Japan, July 16, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 00:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 971460
    VIRIN: 250716-N-OR754-1001
    Filename: DOD_111170507
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Harbor Patrol Unit Blank-Fire Exercise, by SN Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HPU
    Yokose
    Blank-Fire Exercise
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download