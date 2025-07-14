Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    60th Aerial Port Squadron moves a shipping container during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Video by Gary Edwards 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    A 65k forklift assigned to the 60th Aerial Port Squadron moves a shipping container during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2025 (UC25) at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 21, 2025. U.S. Transportation Command’s annual exercise, UC25, tested how the Defense Department and its interagency and industry partners coordinate military patient movement from the Indo-Pacific to the United States. (U.S. Air Force Video by Gary Edwards)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 18:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971427
    VIRIN: 250721-F-RX511-2003
    Filename: DOD_111169838
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60th Aerial Port Squadron moves a shipping container during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus, by Gary Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download