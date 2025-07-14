video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A 65k forklift assigned to the 60th Aerial Port Squadron moves a shipping container during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2025 (UC25) at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 21, 2025. U.S. Transportation Command’s annual exercise, UC25, tested how the Defense Department and its interagency and industry partners coordinate military patient movement from the Indo-Pacific to the United States. (U.S. Air Force Video by Gary Edwards)