AFSOUTH Airmen conduct flight safety SME exchange with Aeronaval

Servicio Nacional Aeronaval of Panama members and U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Air Forces Southern and the 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, California, share knowledge during a safety subject matter expert exchange training day, at Aeropuerto International de Panama Pacifico, Panama, July 14, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security forces are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)
