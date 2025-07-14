Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSOUTH Airmen conduct flight safety SME exchange with Aeronaval

    PANAMA

    07.17.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Servicio Nacional Aeronaval of Panama members and U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Air Forces Southern and the 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, California, share knowledge during a safety subject matter expert exchange training day, at Aeropuerto International de Panama Pacifico, Panama, July 14, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security forces are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 15:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 971403
    VIRIN: 250714-F-MM194-1017
    Filename: DOD_111169384
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: PA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSOUTH Airmen conduct flight safety SME exchange with Aeronaval, by TSgt Kaylee Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    aeronaval
    safety
    Panama

