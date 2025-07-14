Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preparing for Special Warfare: Inside the ALB

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera 

    Air University Public Affairs

    The 330th and 331st Recruiting Squadrons, teamed up to host an Athletic Leadership Boot Camp at 17 Springs Complex, Millbrook, Alabama, July 18, 2025. The ALB featured teamwork-focused drills designed to build strength, resilience and camaraderie. Exercises included navigating with blacked-out goggles, sandbag sled pulls and a sandbag walk across the end zone. Staff Sgt. Andrew Hestley, 330th Recruiting Squadron special warfare scout, emphasized the importance of teamwork and physical fitness in preparing recruits for the challenges of Special Warfare. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 15:12
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    TACP
    Maxwell AFB
    SpecialWarfare
    MilitaryFitness
    ALBC

