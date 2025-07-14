Preparing for Special Warfare: Inside the ALB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 330th and 331st Recruiting Squadrons, teamed up to host an Athletic Leadership Boot Camp at 17 Springs Complex, Millbrook, Alabama, July 18, 2025. The ALB featured teamwork-focused drills designed to build strength, resilience and camaraderie. Exercises included navigating with blacked-out goggles, sandbag sled pulls and a sandbag walk across the end zone. Staff Sgt. Andrew Hestley, 330th Recruiting Squadron special warfare scout, emphasized the importance of teamwork and physical fitness in preparing recruits for the challenges of Special Warfare. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)