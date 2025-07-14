Preparing for Special Warfare: Inside the ALB

The 330th and 331st Recruiting Squadrons, teamed up to host an Athletic Leadership Boot Camp at 17 Springs Complex, Millbrook, Alabama, July 18, 2025. The ALB featured teamwork-focused drills designed to build strength, resilience and camaraderie. Exercises included navigating with blacked-out goggles, sandbag sled pulls and a sandbag walk across the end zone. Staff Sgt. Andrew Hestley, 330th Recruiting Squadron special warfare scout, emphasized the importance of teamwork and physical fitness in preparing recruits for the challenges of Special Warfare. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 15:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|971392
|VIRIN:
|250718-F-MU520-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111169212
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
