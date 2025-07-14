Winn Army Community Hospital recently hosted Fort Stewart’s Scouts BSA for a behind-the-scenes look at how Army Medicine supports warfighter readiness from every angle.
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 15:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|971367
|VIRIN:
|250723-O-TY372-3603
|Filename:
|DOD_111168920
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SCOUTS BSA VISIT WINN FOOTPRINT, by Gustave Rehnstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.