    Jolly Vihar 25 -2

    PAPA AIR BASE, HUNGARY

    07.15.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Exercise Jolly Vihar 25 demonstrates the 56th Rescue Squadrons’ ability to rapidly execute combat search and rescue operations with precision, reinforcing U.S. readiness across Europe.

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 04:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971290
    VIRIN: 250718-F-EX759-1002
    Filename: DOD_111167440
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: PAPA AIR BASE, HU

    This work, Jolly Vihar 25 -2, by TSgt Stephanie Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

