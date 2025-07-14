Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st MAW, 3d MARDIV participate in Fuji Viper 25.3

    CATC FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    06.12.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Benjamin Catindig 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) and 3rd Marine Division take part in the Fuji Viper 25.3 exercise at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, June 4-27, 2025. 1st MAW supported 4th Marine Regiment’s execution of Fuji Viper 25.3 by providing combat assault transport and aerial escort, aerial delivery operations, and simulated close air support. Fuji Viper is an annual training evolution that allows infantry units to maintain their lethality and proficiency in infantry and combined arms tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Benjamin Catindig)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 02:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 971285
    VIRIN: 250627-M-KE598-1004
    Filename: DOD_111167318
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: CATC FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st MAW, 3d MARDIV participate in Fuji Viper 25.3, by LCpl Benjamin Catindig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HMLA-169
    1st MAW
    2nd LAAD
    3rd MarDiv
    Fuji Viper 25.3
    USMC

