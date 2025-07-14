1st MAW, 3d MARDIV participate in Fuji Viper 25.3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) and 3rd Marine Division take part in the Fuji Viper 25.3 exercise at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, June 4-27, 2025. 1st MAW supported 4th Marine Regiment’s execution of Fuji Viper 25.3 by providing combat assault transport and aerial escort, aerial delivery operations, and simulated close air support. Fuji Viper is an annual training evolution that allows infantry units to maintain their lethality and proficiency in infantry and combined arms tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Benjamin Catindig)