Paratroopers drill jump operations at Incirlik AB ahead of Agile Spirit 25 (B-Roll)

U.S. Army paratroopers with the 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct pre-jump training at Incirlik Air Base on July 20, 2025, as part of Agile Spirit 25. The footage includes mock aircraft exit drills and equipment checks. The training supports a joint airborne operation scheduled for July 21 from Incirlik, where approximately 340 U.S. paratroopers will jump alongside 100 Turkish Army paratroopers. Following the airborne assault, U.S. forces will transition to Georgia for additional multinational training events, including live-fire exercises. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Koby I. Saunders)