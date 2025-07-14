Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paratroopers drill jump operations at Incirlik AB ahead of Agile Spirit 25 (B-Roll)

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    07.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Koby Saunders 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Army paratroopers with the 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct pre-jump training at Incirlik Air Base on July 20, 2025, as part of Agile Spirit 25. The footage includes mock aircraft exit drills and equipment checks. The training supports a joint airborne operation scheduled for July 21 from Incirlik, where approximately 340 U.S. paratroopers will jump alongside 100 Turkish Army paratroopers. Following the airborne assault, U.S. forces will transition to Georgia for additional multinational training events, including live-fire exercises. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Koby I. Saunders)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 03:42
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR

    Incirlik Air Base
    StrongerTogether
    AgileSpirit
    USAREU-AF
    173rd Airborne Brigade

