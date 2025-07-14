SFC Cone Airborne Insertion Talisman Sabre 25

U.S. Army Sfc. Michael Cone, a scout platoon sergeant for the 3-509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, conducts an interview about upcoming training for combined joint airborne operations in Queensland, Australia, July 21, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Wesley Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 00:09
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|971273
|VIRIN:
|250721-A-MF630-5762
|Filename:
|DOD_111167184
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
