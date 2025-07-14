Flag Video

U.S. Army, French, and German Soldiers participate in a combined joint airborne operation in Queensland, Australia, July 21, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Wesley Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 23:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|971272
|VIRIN:
|250721-A-CB630-3666
|Filename:
|DOD_111167157
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|AU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
