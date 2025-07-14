video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Paratroopers from the U.S. Army 11th Airborne Division, Germany and France trained on procedures of a combined joint forcible entry operation during Talisman Sabre 25 in Queensland, Australia, July 21, 2025. In preparation, multinational forces conducted detailed rehearsals on U.S. Army rigging procedures, in-flight canopy control, and parachute landing falls, ensuring standardized techniques, improved safety, and enhanced interoperability during combined joint airborne operations. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.



(U.S. Video Edited by Sgt. Rebecca Watkins)