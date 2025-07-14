Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Joint Forcible Entry Operation

    QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    07.21.2025

    Video by Sgt. Rebecca Watkins 

    I Corps

    Paratroopers from the U.S. Army 11th Airborne Division, Germany and France trained on procedures of a combined joint forcible entry operation during Talisman Sabre 25 in Queensland, Australia, July 21, 2025. In preparation, multinational forces conducted detailed rehearsals on U.S. Army rigging procedures, in-flight canopy control, and parachute landing falls, ensuring standardized techniques, improved safety, and enhanced interoperability during combined joint airborne operations. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.

    (U.S. Video Edited by Sgt. Rebecca Watkins)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 23:47
    Location: QUEENSLAND, AU

    This work, Combined Joint Forcible Entry Operation, by SGT Rebecca Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Australia
    talismansabre25
    Germany
    France
    US Air Force
    11th Airborne Division

