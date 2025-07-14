Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 DoD Warrior Games | Team Air Force | MSgt Lyndie Stark | Adaptive Sports

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    MSgt Lyndie Stark describes how adaptive sports has affected her life. She discusses her experience with the Air Force Wounded Warrior program and the DoD Warrior Games.

    The Department of Defense Warrior Games is a Paralympic-style event used to showcase the power of adaptive sports as part of the recover process for wounded, ill or injured servicemembers. The US Olympic Committee hosted the Warrior Games from 2010 to 2014 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. DoD began hosting the games in 2015, with the US Marine Corps hosting that year at Quantico, Virginia. (Air Force photo by Anthony Beauchamp)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 19:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 971252
    VIRIN: 250722-F-XX948-3561
    Filename: DOD_111166825
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

    TAGS

    Warrior Games
    AFW2
    AFW2 Adaptive Sports Care Beyond Duty Warrior Care
    DWG2025

