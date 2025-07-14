Episode 108 of the Raider Report features the Master Sergeant release party and the 17th Medical Group's change of command.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 16:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|971235
|VIRIN:
|250625-F-EP494-3278
|Filename:
|DOD_111166483
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raider Report Episode 108- Promotions and Changes, by Russ Howard and 2nd Lt. Tallie Goodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.