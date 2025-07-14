Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raider Report Episode 106- Commanders and Cadets

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Video by Russ Howard 

    17th Training Wing

    Episode 106 of the Raider Report features new commanders in the 17th Mission Support Group at Goodfellow Air Force Base, and Air Force Academy Cadets get a look at possible careers.

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 16:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 971231
    VIRIN: 250611-F-EP494-9327
    Filename: DOD_111166474
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    This work, Raider Report Episode 106- Commanders and Cadets, by Russ Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

