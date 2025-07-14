Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Raider Review June 2025 | Goodfellow Air Force Base

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Video by Russ Howard 

    17th Training Wing

    ICYMI....a quick look back in photos at what happened in the 17th Training Wing during June of 2025! Changes of Command, Airman Leader Graduations and Release Parties!

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 15:50
    Goodfellow AFB
    Raider Review
    San Angelo - Texas

