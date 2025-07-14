Vermont National Guard Open House 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Vermont Air National Guard invites the public to its Open House on Sept. 7, 2025, at the 158th Fighter Wing in South Burlington, Vermont. The event will feature aircraft displays, interactive exhibits and opportunities to meet the Airmen who serve the Green Mountain State.