    Vermont National Guard Open House 2025

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis 

    158th Fighter Wing

    The Vermont Air National Guard invites the public to its Open House on Sept. 7, 2025, at the 158th Fighter Wing in South Burlington, Vermont. The event will feature aircraft displays, interactive exhibits and opportunities to meet the Airmen who serve the Green Mountain State.

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 15:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 971218
    VIRIN: 250722-Z-FV499-4103
    Filename: DOD_111166227
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US

    158th Fighter Wing
    Vermont National Guard
    Green Mountain Boys
    vermont air national guard
    Open House 2025

