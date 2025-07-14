The Vermont Air National Guard invites the public to its Open House on Sept. 7, 2025, at the 158th Fighter Wing in South Burlington, Vermont. The event will feature aircraft displays, interactive exhibits and opportunities to meet the Airmen who serve the Green Mountain State.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 15:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|971218
|VIRIN:
|250722-Z-FV499-4103
|Filename:
|DOD_111166227
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vermont National Guard Open House 2025, by SMSgt Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
