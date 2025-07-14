Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boss Lift 2025

    PUERTO RICO

    07.19.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Josue Rivera 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Civilian employers from across Puerto Rico got a firsthand look at the training and dedication of their citizen-Soldiers during the ESGR Boss Lift at Camp Santiago. From military demos to simulator training and a UH-60 Black Hawk flight, the experience strengthened the bond between the Guard and the employers who support them. (National Guard video by Josue Rivera)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 15:06
    Length: 00:04:50
    Location: PR

    Camp Santiago
    Boss Lift 2025

