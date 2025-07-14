Civilian employers from across Puerto Rico got a firsthand look at the training and dedication of their citizen-Soldiers during the ESGR Boss Lift at Camp Santiago. From military demos to simulator training and a UH-60 Black Hawk flight, the experience strengthened the bond between the Guard and the employers who support them. (National Guard video by Josue Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 15:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|971217
|VIRIN:
|250719-A-UP252-6547
|Filename:
|DOD_111166171
|Length:
|00:04:50
|Location:
|PR
This work, Boss Lift 2025, by SFC Josue Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
