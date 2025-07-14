Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership Log: meeting Deputy Commander Col Chadwick Steipp

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Video by Joseph Danielewicz 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Col. Chadwick Steipp joins “Leadership Log” to talk about his priorities and goals as the new Deputy Commander for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC). (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 15:29
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    This work, Leadership Log: meeting Deputy Commander Col Chadwick Steipp, by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode #125: meeting Deputy Commander Col Chadwick Steipp

