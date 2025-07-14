Leadership Log: meeting Deputy Commander Col Chadwick Steipp

Col. Chadwick Steipp joins “Leadership Log” to talk about his priorities and goals as the new Deputy Commander for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC). (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 15:29
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|971214
|VIRIN:
|250722-F-OD898-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111166137
|Length:
|00:09:05
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode #125: meeting Deputy Commander Col Chadwick Steipp
