Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cole, Comfort Conduct PHOTOEX

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    07.22.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Word 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    CARIBBEAN SEA - The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) and the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) conduct a PHOTOEX in the Caribbean Sea July 22, 2025. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 14:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971211
    VIRIN: 250722-N-BT677-2001
    Filename: DOD_111166115
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cole, Comfort Conduct PHOTOEX, by PO1 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Cole (DDG 67)
    C4F
    SOUTHCOM AOR
    USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) USSOUTHCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download