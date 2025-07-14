Cole, Comfort Conduct PHOTOEX

CARIBBEAN SEA - The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) and the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) conduct a PHOTOEX in the Caribbean Sea July 22, 2025. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Word)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 14:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971211
|VIRIN:
|250722-N-BT677-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111166115
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
