B Roll of Speed Detection Device

U.S. Army military police officers and Australian police officers conduct speed detection training at Queensland, Australia, July 17, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. John W. Todd).
