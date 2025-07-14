U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 1 and Royal Thai Navy EOD technicians participate in a subject matter expert exchange during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand 2025 in Pattaya, Thailand, July 14, 2025. CARAT is a multinational exercise focused on enhancing U.S. and partner navies' interoperability and maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2025 23:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|971140
|VIRIN:
|250714-M-FO238-6090
|Filename:
|DOD_111164603
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific Update: U.S., Royal Thai Navy EOD Conduct a SMEE for CARAT Thailand 2025, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.